Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.70

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.70 and last traded at $162.55, with a volume of 681623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.25.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 95.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $21,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 99.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Wingstop by 88.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

