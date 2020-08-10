Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

