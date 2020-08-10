ValuEngine Upgrades M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to “Sell”

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares in the company, valued at $521,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,718 shares of company stock worth $17,316,963. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

