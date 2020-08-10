ValuEngine Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $23.01 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 135.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $24,272,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

