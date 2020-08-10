UBS Group Upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to “Buy”

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

NYSE ATUS opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,232,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,158,846 shares of company stock worth $101,790,568 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Altice USA by 47.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428,458 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 271.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,189,000 after purchasing an additional 379,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

