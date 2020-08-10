Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

