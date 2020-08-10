Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 104,078 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 195,514 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

