Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:JT) Financial Comparison

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 17.44% 20.65% 7.77% Jianpu Technology -21.63% -24.98% -17.27%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trade Desk and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 8 5 0 2.38 Jianpu Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Trade Desk presently has a consensus price target of $310.62, indicating a potential downside of 35.39%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $661.06 million 33.49 $108.32 million $2.27 211.78 Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.47 -$52.31 million ($0.31) -2.12

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Jianpu Technology on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

