Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $740.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $850.06.

Tesla stock opened at $1,485.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.90 and its 200-day moving average is $857.25. The company has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.45, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,077 shares of company stock worth $66,424,376. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

