TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to $27.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 330,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,317.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,954,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 221,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 956,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.