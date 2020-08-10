TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to $27.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.
Shares of TU stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 330,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,317.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,954,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 221,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 956,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
