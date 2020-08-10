Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. Shared data plans for consumers and businesses at affordable rates increase smartphone penetration. The company is focused on cloud-based backup services for greater flexibility. It plans to develop a cloud TV platform across its wireline and cable markets, while expanding service availability by growing its fiber footprint. However, it faces intense competition from lower-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

