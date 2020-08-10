T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,851 shares of company stock worth $14,480,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.