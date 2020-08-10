SVB Leerink Comments on InVitae Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of InVitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.43 on Friday. InVitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock worth $4,261,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

