Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.24

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.24 and last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 403269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGR. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.25%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at $904,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $230,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,379.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,649 shares of company stock worth $4,422,105. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $16,497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.