StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.20

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 2118881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

