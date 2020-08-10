StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.20

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 2118881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
