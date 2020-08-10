Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Financial Analysis

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Banner has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Banner.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 4.68 $66.07 million $2.89 14.11 Banner $607.63 million 2.07 $146.28 million $4.38 8.17

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 30.12% 14.97% 1.64% Banner 18.53% 7.74% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Banner on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, trust, employee benefit plan, estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 38 full service banking locations, including 28 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

