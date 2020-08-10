State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Loews by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Loews by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Loews by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on L shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

