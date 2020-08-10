State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.34) by $1.20. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

