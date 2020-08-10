State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.