State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 7,586 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,798,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 105.7% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 103,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

