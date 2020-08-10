State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.93 Million in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 455.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 193.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.92. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.