State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $1,431,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

