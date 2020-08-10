State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

ARW stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

