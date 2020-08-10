State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $61,718,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,296,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,252,000 after buying an additional 270,485 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

