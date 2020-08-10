State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

STLD opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

