State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 362,268 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

