State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,724,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,977,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,964,000 after acquiring an additional 636,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,511,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

