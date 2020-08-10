State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carnival by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carnival by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of CCL opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

