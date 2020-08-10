State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,987,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 120,735 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.