State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lumentum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.15.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

