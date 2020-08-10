State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.14 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

CPB stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.