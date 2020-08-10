State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.10 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,221 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $219.12 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average is $220.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.