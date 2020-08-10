State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 173.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 39.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

