State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 608.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.9% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

