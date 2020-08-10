State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $41,043,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after buying an additional 124,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $156.92 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $167.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.