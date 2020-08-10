State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.