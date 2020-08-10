State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 96,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

FAF opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

