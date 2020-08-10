State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,823 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,775,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Corelogic by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Corelogic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $650,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Corelogic stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.