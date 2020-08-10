State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,177 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 15,394 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $1,981,823.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,095.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,359 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,213 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

