State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,225 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.