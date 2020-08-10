State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,941 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Watsco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

