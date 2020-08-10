State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 14,752 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Aecom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aecom by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 461,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 344,035 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Aecom by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 503,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,993 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

ACM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

