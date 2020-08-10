State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 10,801 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

