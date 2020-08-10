State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 141,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

