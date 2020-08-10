State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

