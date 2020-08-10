State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

