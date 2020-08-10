State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,807 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,358,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 447,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

