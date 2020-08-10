State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,397 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after buying an additional 243,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,096,000 after buying an additional 53,737 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 698,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,733,000 after buying an additional 99,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after buying an additional 574,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

