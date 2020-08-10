State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,912 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.68). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

