State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,051 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after buying an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $975,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,151 shares of company stock worth $6,375,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $236.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.34. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $230.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

